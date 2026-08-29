Toronto police seek 3 suspects in Weston shooting

Toronto police are on the hunt for three suspects who are wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in the Weston area overnight.

Officers were called to the area of Church Street and Weston Road just before 4 a.m. on Saturday for reports of gunshots.

Detectives located evidence of gunfire at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police say three male suspects in dark clothing were seen fleeing the area in a dark-coloured sedan.

No other details were released, but detectives say an investigation is ongoing.