2 people seriously injured in Hwy. 400 collision
Posted August 30, 2026 9:07 am.
Last Updated August 30, 2026 9:02 am.
A section of the southbound Highway 400 in Vaughan was closed overnight due to a serious collision.
Emergency crews were called to the on-ramp at Major Mackenzie Drive just after 1:45 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.
Two people were rescued and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed from Teston Road to Rutherford Road for several hours and reopened just before 4:30 a.m.
No other details were provided.