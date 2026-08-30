2 people seriously injured in Hwy. 400 collision

A section of the southbound Highway 400 in Vaughan was closed overnight due to a serious collision.

Emergency crews were called to the on-ramp at Major Mackenzie Drive just after 1:45 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.

Two people were rescued and transported to a hospital with serious injuries.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed from Teston Road to Rutherford Road for several hours and reopened just before 4:30 a.m.

No other details were provided.