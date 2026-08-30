Blue Jays set rotation for pivotal series vs. Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays will send a couple of their top arms for a big series this week.

Spencer Arrighetti will get the ball for the series opener against the Cleveland Guardians, who will send Gavin Williams to the mound Tuesday. Ace Dylan Cease will take on Joey Cantillo on Wednesday, then José Soriano will get the finale against Tanner Bibee on Thursday.

Arrighetti has struggled in his first two appearances with the Blue Jays, posting an 0-2 record and a 7.36 ERA over 7.1 innings pitched. Cease strengthened his case for the AL Cy Young Award with six innings of one-run ball against Seattle Friday while Soriano allowed three runs and struck out six over seven innings Saturday.

Entering the weekend on a seven-game win streak and two games above .500, the Guardians have lost two straight games to the red-hot Kansas City Royals.

Cleveland’s step back has provided an opening for Toronto and the Baltimore Orioles, who gained ground for the second straight day with their respective wins on Saturday.

Toronto used a comeback victory over the Mariners Saturday to move 1.5 games back of Cleveland, while the Orioles moved to a single game back with theirs over the Athletics.

The Blue Jays own a 2-1 record against Cleveland this season after playing them in a three-game series back in April.

As Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling explained, if the Blue Jays win the series finale Sunday, they take the season series against the Mariners. This would provide them the post-season tiebreaker between the teams.

If Seattle wins Sunday, the season series is 3-3, and the tiebreaker becomes the intradivision record. Toronto is 23-23 against the AL East with six left to play, while the Mariners are 20-13 against the AL West with 19 to play.