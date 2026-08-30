Man wanted in unprovoked, suspected hate-motivated incident

Photo of a suspect wanted by police in a suspected hate-motivated investigation on August 29, 2026. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 30, 2026 8:24 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2026 8:49 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was attacked along the Toronto waterfront in what they say was a hate-motivated assault.

Investigators say the suspect approached a man and another person in the Queens Quay West and Lower Spadina Avenue area around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and allegedly made anti-Sikh utterances and racial slurs.

The suspect then allegedly attacked the man with a weapon, stabbing him in the leg.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect is described as being five-feet-six with black hair. He was last seen wearing a navy-blue, short sleeved jersey with the NFL “Sunday Ticket” logo on the back, with white stripes running from the base of the neck, down the back, to each armpit, blue jeans with a dark grease mark on the left calf, and grey and black New Balance running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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