Pilot hospitalized after plane crash west of Barrie

Provincial police say a pilot is in the hospital after his plane went down west of Barrie.

OPP say officers responded to reports of an aircraft crash near Clearview Township on Saturday afternoon.

Police say the aircraft crashed in a wooded area.

They say they found the 46-year-old pilot suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and he was taken to a local hospital.

The pilot was later airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

OPP say Transport Canada has been notified about the crash.