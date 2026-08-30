Sick Kids Ambassador perseveres following serious accident in 2021

Austin Byers was involved in a serious lawnmower accident when he was five-years-old suffering injuries to both legs with worry that his right foot would have to be amputated.

Surgeons at Sick Kids were able to save both legs and the foot as Austin underwent nine additional surgeries and extensive physiotherapy. Now 10-years-old, Austin enjoys playing baseball, skating and skiing and is a Sick Kids Ambassador encourgaing other children to stay positive.

Austin Byres – Sick Kids Ambassador

Do you know an athlete or community ambassador who is as awesome as Austin? You can nominate them for 680 NewsRadio Athlete of the Week right here!