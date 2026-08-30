SIU investigating after 1 person struck by vehicle in Mississauga during police investigation

A Special Investigations Unit forensic van is seen in this undated photo. GETTY IMAGES

By John Marchesan

Posted August 30, 2026 5:14 pm.

The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after one person was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the course of a police investigation.

In a social media post just before noon on Sunday, police in Peel Region said they were called to Viscount Road between Network Road and Highway 409 following reports two people were fighting on the roadway.

A spokesperson for the police force says one of the individuals was struck by a passing vehicle just as police were either arriving or at the scene.

No further details were provided except that the individual struck was not seriously injured.

The roadway was reopened just before 5 p.m.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate but has yet to provide any further details as to the scope of their investigation.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person. 

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