Teej festivals cancelled across Canada as Nepal grapples with extreme flooding

People stand on remnants of a bridge which spanned across Trishuli river and was washed away in flash floods, in Dhading District, Nepal, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Posted August 30, 2026 5:28 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2026 6:11 pm.

OTTAWA — Nepalese community organizations across the country cancelled annual cultural festivals over the weekend following the devastating flash flooding that struck Nepal and China.

This weekend would normally be the annual Teej festival, a Hindu practice celebrating womanhood. Organizers across the country, in cities including Toronto, Brampton and Calgary, cancelled celebrations in light of the disaster.

Punam Dhungel, president of the Nepali Canadian Women’s Society of B.C., said her organization canceled their sold-out event for the first time ever.

“It is a time where women to come together, pray, fast, sing, dance and celebrate their tradition,” she said. “We were excited. We were planning for like over two months, and it was a hard decision, but the situation happened to Nepal and we felt this is not the right time to celebrate.”

Her group decided to redirect their $15,000 in ticket sales from some 300 people to humanitarian relief efforts.

“Now the main thing is how to support the victims in Nepal. They are suffering, they’re crying, people are mourning and we cannot just celebrate … so we just decided, OK, let’s cancel for now and support the victims. That’s more important for now.”

Flash flooding on Wednesday killed some 800 people and left roughly 3,000 missing, after a glacier collapsed in the Himalayan border region between Nepal and China.

Authorities in Nepal warned of possible fresh flooding on Sunday, urging residents in flood-affected districts to remain on high alert.

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said on social media on Saturday that one Canadian who was previously unaccounted for had been found safe.

Sudarshan Sapkota, president of Nepalese Canadian Community Services in Toronto, said many in the diaspora in Canada have family members back home who have been affected and some are still scrambling to learn about their loved ones.

“We are getting so many calls and messages from family members trying to reach out to their parents or relatives, but unfortunately some of them are still not in contact, are still missing,” he said.

Sapkota said he has three friends working on hydro-power projects, and while two have been accounted for, the third is still missing.

“Two of my friends were rescued and are fine, but one of my friends was inside one of the tunnels, we don’t know where he is. The family and everyone is worried.”

He said the entire Nepalese community across Canada is devastated and heartbroken.

But Sapkota also said many sports clubs and other community organizations have turned to fundraising to help disaster relief, raising thousands through soccer and other events.

Canada’s federal government has said it will provide $5 million in urgent humanitarian aid to support Nepal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 30, 2026.

— With files from The Associated Press

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Some Ontario websites showing Lake America after Google Maps update

OTTAWA — Google Maps has updated to display "Lake America" for users located in the United States, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week to rename the Great Lake.

1h ago

SIU investigating after 1 person struck by vehicle in Mississauga during police investigation

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after one person was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the course of a police investigation. In a social media post just before...

2h ago

US strikes Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz in first military action in weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz in their first military action in a month on Sunday, breaking a lull in fighting during an intermittent war that has lasted more than six months. Iran swiftly vowed to retaliate for what it called a deadly attack.

18m ago

Parking dispute leads to double stabbing in Mississauga, police say

One man is in custody and another remains at large following a violent parking dispute in Mississauga over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the city's Hillcrest neighbourhood,...

5h ago

Top Stories

Some Ontario websites showing Lake America after Google Maps update

OTTAWA — Google Maps has updated to display "Lake America" for users located in the United States, after President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week to rename the Great Lake.

1h ago

SIU investigating after 1 person struck by vehicle in Mississauga during police investigation

The province's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after one person was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga during the course of a police investigation. In a social media post just before...

2h ago

US strikes Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz in first military action in weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces struck Iranian rocket launchers on the Strait of Hormuz in their first military action in a month on Sunday, breaking a lull in fighting during an intermittent war that has lasted more than six months. Iran swiftly vowed to retaliate for what it called a deadly attack.

18m ago

Parking dispute leads to double stabbing in Mississauga, police say

One man is in custody and another remains at large following a violent parking dispute in Mississauga over the weekend. Emergency crews were called to a plaza in the city's Hillcrest neighbourhood,...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:32
First Nations reaction to Trump's renaming of Lake Ontario

The lake’s name originates from the Wendat word 'Ontarïio’ and has over 400 years of history. Beverly Andrews reports about the reaction from First Nations, following President Trump's executive decision to rename Lake Ontario.

August 28, 2026 8:31 pm EST EST

0:19
Mike Myers dances through Bloor–Yonge station

Toronto commuters got an unexpected dose of groovy energy this week when Canadian comedy icon Mike Myers posted an Instagram video of himself dancing through Bloor–Yonge station.

August 28, 2026 8:57 am EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos