Woman dead after getting hit by LRT train in Waterloo
Posted August 30, 2026 12:55 pm.
Last Updated August 30, 2026 12:44 pm.
A woman has died after getting hit by an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Dutton Drive at approximately 11:20 p.m. for reports of a collision between a pedestrian and an ION train.
Authorities located the woman and performed life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say an investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.