Woman dead after getting hit by LRT train in Waterloo

A Toronto paramedic ambulance is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Denio Lourenco

Posted August 30, 2026 12:55 pm.

Last Updated August 30, 2026 12:44 pm.

A woman has died after getting hit by an LRT train in Waterloo on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Dutton Drive at approximately 11:20 p.m. for reports of a collision between a pedestrian and an ION train.

Authorities located the woman and performed life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say an investigation is ongoing and no charges have been laid.

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