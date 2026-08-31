Disbarred Brampton lawyer charged in alleged $4.3M fraud scheme, Peel police say

Police say Mann previously operated PJ Mann Law Professional Corporation before the Law Society Tribunal of Ontario revoked his licence in July 2025, finding he had "knowingly participated in a mortgage fraud scheme in late 2019." Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 31, 2026 9:49 am.

A disbarred Brampton lawyer has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged multimillion‑dollar fraud investigation involving trust accounts and legal transactions across Peel, police announced Monday.

Investigators say Pawanjeet Singh Mann, 52, was taken into custody on Aug. 21 following a months‑long probe into multiple complaints received earlier this summer.

Mann previously operated PJ Mann Law Professional Corporation before the Law Society Tribunal of Ontario revoked his licence in July 2025, finding he had “knowingly participated in a mortgage fraud scheme in late 2019.”

Police say their investigation revealed Mann allegedly orchestrated four separate mortgage and cheque fraud schemes, resulting in approximately $4.3 million in losses to victims.

Mann is charged with four counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of criminal breach of trust and two counts of uttering forged documents.

“These allegations represent a profound breach of trust by an individual entrusted with significant financial responsibility,” Peel police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said. “When that trust is exploited for personal gain, the impact on victims extends far beyond financial loss — it affects their daily lives, their sense of security, and their confidence in the systems meant to protect them.”

Peel police say no additional arrests have been made, but investigators believe more victims may be out there and are urging anyone with information to contact them.

These allegations have not yet been proven in court.

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