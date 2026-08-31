Canadian suspect in Belgian espionage case to remain in pretrial detention

Police say they've arrested several people following an anti-NATO protest that erupted in fires and left some businesses with smashed windows. The NATO logo is illuminated beside the stage during a ceremony celebrating NATO's 75th anniversary in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted August 31, 2026 12:18 pm.

Last Updated August 31, 2026 12:34 pm.

OTTAWA — The Belgian federal prosecutor’s office says a Canadian facing espionage charges will remain in custody.

After a hearing today of the woman’s appeal of a July decision to keep her in detention, Belgium’s Chamber of Indictments decided to extend her pretrial custody by one month.

The prosecutor’s office announced on July 25 that “a Canadian national of Chinese origin” had been arrested on accusations of espionage and participation in a criminal organization.

The suspect, who has not been named by the prosecutor’s office, worked as an intern at NATO’s Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe in Mons, Belgium.

The office said she came to the attention of the organization’s security services, who reported the matter to Belgium’s military intelligence agency.

A federal source not authorized to speak publicly about the issue said officials in Canada were proceeding on the basis the suspect is Biwei Zhang — also known as Claire Zhang — who was previously employed by Canadian government agencies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2026.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

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