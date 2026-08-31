Felix Auger-Aliassime advances with opening-round win at U.S. Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, falls as he tries to return the ball to Rinky Hijikata, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted August 31, 2026 11:46 pm.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is well aware that New York claims to be the city that never sleeps.

After starting late and then playing for three hours and 19 minutes — and enduring a 55-minute rain delay between the second and third set — the Montreal tennis star can relate to the lack of rest in The Big Apple.

Auger-Aliassime, the third-ranked man at the U.S. Open, won his first-round singles match on Monday night by defeating Australia’s Rinky Hijiata 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

“We’ve known each other since we were like 10 years old, but this is the first time we’ve played one another. He caused me a lot of problems out there … but most importantly I’m through to the next round,” said Auger-Aliassime after the match.

The Canadian finished with 17 aces, 48 winners and 11 double faults. He had 50 unforced errors. Auger-Aliassime won 18 of 22 service games, and six of 21 return games. He advances to play Russian Karen Khachanov, who beat Roman Burruchaga of Argentina in three straight sets.

Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., will play his second-round men’s singles match Wednesday against Luca Van Assche of France. Shapovalov defeated Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in four sets on Sunday, while Van Assche beat Britain’s Cameron Norrie, also in four sets.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., is scheduled to play her second-round women’s singles match Wednesday against Mananchaya Sawangkaew of Thailand. Fernandez bounced Shuai Zhang of China in straight sets on Sunday, while Sawangkaew defeated Panna Udvardy of Hungary in straight sets.

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