The Big Story

What the Lake Ontario fight reveals about water and sovereignty

A cyclist talks on the phone as they look out at Lake Ontario from Tommy Thompson Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted August 31, 2026 7:44 am.

Last Updated August 31, 2026 7:21 am.

In U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest attempt at dominating Canada, an executive order was signed last week renaming Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America.’

Whether the new title will actually stick is up for debate, but several Canadian leaders, high-profile celebrities, and U.S. officials have come out against the move. Those include Prime Minister Mark Carney, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and former U.S. secretary of state Hilary Clinton.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Rosemary Thompson, senior VP of the Royal Canadian Geological Society, to discuss what right (if any) an outside leader has on Canadian land titles and names, and if the Canada-U.S. relationship has any chance at a comeback. 

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Voting to begin in federal byelections in Toronto, Vancouver and Chicoutimi ridings

OTTAWA — Voting gets underway today in byelections in three federal ridings, including what could be a close race in rural Quebec.

4h ago

Overnight 3‑alarm fire tears through Scarborough commercial building

A large commercial fire in Scarborough triggered a three‑alarm response early Monday, fire officials said. The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. near 150 McLevin Ave., close to East Highland Creek Trail...

2h ago

Unionized GM workers vote to ratify new agreements with automaker

The union representing workers at General Motors says its members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying new contracts with the automaker.

10h ago

Man wanted in unprovoked, suspected hate-motivated incident

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was attacked along the Toronto waterfront in what they say was a hate-motivated assault. Investigators say the suspect approached a man and another...

11h ago

Top Stories

Voting to begin in federal byelections in Toronto, Vancouver and Chicoutimi ridings

OTTAWA — Voting gets underway today in byelections in three federal ridings, including what could be a close race in rural Quebec.

4h ago

Overnight 3‑alarm fire tears through Scarborough commercial building

A large commercial fire in Scarborough triggered a three‑alarm response early Monday, fire officials said. The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. near 150 McLevin Ave., close to East Highland Creek Trail...

2h ago

Unionized GM workers vote to ratify new agreements with automaker

The union representing workers at General Motors says its members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying new contracts with the automaker.

10h ago

Man wanted in unprovoked, suspected hate-motivated incident

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a man was attacked along the Toronto waterfront in what they say was a hate-motivated assault. Investigators say the suspect approached a man and another...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

2:56
Toronto braces for heat wave, temperatures to feel close to 43

The GTA is expected to experience an intense summer heat wave this week as temperatures could feel as hot as 40 degrees.

June 29, 2026 11:12 am EST EST

More Videos