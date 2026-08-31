What the Lake Ontario fight reveals about water and sovereignty

In U.S. President Donald Trump’s latest attempt at dominating Canada, an executive order was signed last week renaming Lake Ontario to ‘Lake America.’

Whether the new title will actually stick is up for debate, but several Canadian leaders, high-profile celebrities, and U.S. officials have come out against the move. Those include Prime Minister Mark Carney, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and former U.S. secretary of state Hilary Clinton.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to Rosemary Thompson, senior VP of the Royal Canadian Geological Society, to discuss what right (if any) an outside leader has on Canadian land titles and names, and if the Canada-U.S. relationship has any chance at a comeback.

Keep it Factual Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.