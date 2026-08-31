Man arrested for allegedly taking photos of girl, 11, in Kew Gardens washroom

A man has been arrested for allegedly taking photos of an 11-year-old girl in the washroom at Kew Gardens.

Toronto police investigators say the incident happened last Tuesday around 4 p.m. at the park in the area of Queen Street East and Lee Avenue.

They say the male suspect was already in the washroom when the girl entered and went into the stall, and that’s when he allegedly took photos of her through the gaps in the stall.

Officers say the child went to find help and the suspect fled the scene.

On Monday, Hans Martins-Gonzalez, 36, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with secretly observe/record person expecting privacy.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.