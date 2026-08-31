Woman seriously injured after being dragged by vehicle during parking lot dispute in Mississauga, police say

A woman was taken to a hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries late Sunday after a pedestrian‑related incident in a Mississauga plaza parking lot that Peel police say began with a dispute between two drivers.

Peel paramedics say they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West around 11:50 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. They transported a woman to hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life‑threatening.

Police confirm with CityNews that officers were called to the same plaza at approximately 11:53 p.m. Sunday and say the incident unfolded moments after a verbal dispute between two drivers.

According to investigators, the woman — a passenger in one of the vehicles — was not intentionally struck or run over, but was dragged a short distance as the vehicle moved. Police say the driver left the scene but contacted officers immediately afterward.

No arrests have been made, though police say charges may be pending as the investigation continues. No road closures are in place.

The incident remains under active investigation by Peel police.