Woman seriously injured after being dragged by vehicle during parking lot dispute in Mississauga, police say

Peel paramedics say they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West around 11:50 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. They transported a woman to hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life‑threatening. Photo: Sean Toussaint/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 31, 2026 8:44 am.

Last Updated August 31, 2026 8:43 am.

A woman was taken to a hospital with serious but non‑life‑threatening injuries late Sunday after a pedestrian‑related incident in a Mississauga plaza parking lot that Peel police say began with a dispute between two drivers.

Peel paramedics say they were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Eglinton Avenue West around 11:50 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck. They transported a woman to hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life‑threatening.

Police confirm with CityNews that officers were called to the same plaza at approximately 11:53 p.m. Sunday and say the incident unfolded moments after a verbal dispute between two drivers.

According to investigators, the woman — a passenger in one of the vehicles — was not intentionally struck or run over, but was dragged a short distance as the vehicle moved. Police say the driver left the scene but contacted officers immediately afterward.

No arrests have been made, though police say charges may be pending as the investigation continues. No road closures are in place.

The incident remains under active investigation by Peel police.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Special weather statement issued for Toronto, GTA with up to 50 mm of rain expected Monday

Some neighbourhoods have already picked up to 25 millimetres from this morning's rainfall. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep in Monday afternoon.

1h ago

Disbarred Brampton lawyer charged in alleged $4.3M fraud scheme, Peel police say

A disbarred Brampton lawyer has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged multimillion‑dollar fraud investigation involving trust accounts and legal transactions across Peel, police announced...

58m ago

Overnight 3‑alarm fire tears through Scarborough commercial building

A large commercial fire in Scarborough triggered a three‑alarm response early Monday, fire officials said. The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. near 150 McLevin Ave., near Tapscott Road and Sheppard...

5h ago

Voting to begin in federal byelections in Toronto, Vancouver and Chicoutimi ridings

OTTAWA — Voting gets underway today in byelections in three federal ridings, including what could be a close race in rural Quebec.

6h ago

Top Stories

Special weather statement issued for Toronto, GTA with up to 50 mm of rain expected Monday

Some neighbourhoods have already picked up to 25 millimetres from this morning's rainfall. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will sweep in Monday afternoon.

1h ago

Disbarred Brampton lawyer charged in alleged $4.3M fraud scheme, Peel police say

A disbarred Brampton lawyer has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged multimillion‑dollar fraud investigation involving trust accounts and legal transactions across Peel, police announced...

58m ago

Overnight 3‑alarm fire tears through Scarborough commercial building

A large commercial fire in Scarborough triggered a three‑alarm response early Monday, fire officials said. The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. near 150 McLevin Ave., near Tapscott Road and Sheppard...

5h ago

Voting to begin in federal byelections in Toronto, Vancouver and Chicoutimi ridings

OTTAWA — Voting gets underway today in byelections in three federal ridings, including what could be a close race in rural Quebec.

6h ago

Most Watched Today

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

2:56
Toronto braces for heat wave, temperatures to feel close to 43

The GTA is expected to experience an intense summer heat wave this week as temperatures could feel as hot as 40 degrees.

June 29, 2026 11:12 am EST EST

More Videos