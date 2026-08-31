Rogers brings TIFF back to Yorkville, includes ‘red carpet experience’ for fans

Rendering of the Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville for the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. (Rogers Communications/handout)

By News Staff

Posted August 31, 2026 10:00 am.

Last Updated August 31, 2026 9:47 am.

Rogers Communications, the presenting partner of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), announced Monday it will be bringing the festival back to Yorkville for its opening weekend, while also offering fans the chance to get “front-row access” during the 11-day event.

Throughout the opening weekend, the Rogers Red Carpet will transform the area in a “premium red carpet destination for fans to immerse themselves in the energy, culture and magic of cinema.”

It will include live musical performances that include Our Lady Peace, the Casa Loma Orchestra joined by members of the E Street Band, free outdoor screenings of previous TIFF People’s Choice Award winners such as The Princess Bride and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, interactive games, and shareable photo moments.

The special performance by Our Lady Peace and a Q&A after takes place ahead of the world premiere of Gail, a music documentary following a superfan during the band’s 30th anniversary Canadian tour.

“Rogers is bringing TIFF back to Yorkville in an even bigger way this year as part of our commitment to connecting Canadians to world-class entertainment experiences,” said Terrie Tweddle, Chief Brand and Communications Officer at Rogers. “The Rogers Red Carpet gives festival-goers a chance step into the excitement and glamour of TIFF in the heart of Toronto.”

Rendering of The Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville for the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Rendering of the Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville for the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. (Rogers Communications/handout)
Rendering of The Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville for the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival
Rendering of the Rogers Red Carpet in Yorkville for the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival. (Rogers Communications/handout)

Rogers said the free public event will run from the evening of Thursday, Sept. 10, to Sunday, Sept. 13,  on Yorkville Avenue between Bellair Street and Hazelton Avenue.

Click here for the full schedule of stage programming and film screenings that will be announced in the coming days.

The 51st edition of TIFF runs Sept. 10-20. Click here for the calendar of film screenings and events.

Rogers signed a three-year deal in 2025 to return as TIFF’s official “presenting partner” through 2027. In 2024, Rogers signed a one-year deal to become the presenting partner for the festival after TIFF parted ways with Bell as its longtime lead sponsor at the end of 2023.

Fan experience expands to prizes

Rogers said it will be giving away more than 5,000 prizes to its customers through Rogers Beyond the Seat Red Carpet Experience, with the grand prize of a “VIP all-inclusive red carpet gala experience.”

“Rogers Beyond the Seat brings customers front-row access to celebrities at the Roy Thomson Hall red carpet, part of the company’s premier prizing and experiences with more than 5,000 giveaways. Other prizes include free tickets to films throughout the Festival and free concessions at Yorkville movie screenings,” the company stated in a release.

“Additionally, one lucky Rogers customer will win the grand prize - a VIP all-inclusive red carpet gala experience, including airfare, during TIFF’s closing weekend.”

Other prizes include the chance to win a Beyond the Seat viewing experience for the world premiere on Always Lalisa, a documentary film on global pop star Lalisa Manobal, and an exclusive screening of Neil Peart: No One’s Disciple, a documentary about the iconic Rush drummer.

Click here for more information on the prizes.

Rogers is the parent company of this websites and its affiliates

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