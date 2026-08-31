Overnight 3‑alarm fire tears through Scarborough commercial building

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. near 150 McLevin Ave., close to East Highland Creek Trail and Greenspire Road. Photo: Toronto fire/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 31, 2026 5:21 am.

Last Updated August 31, 2026 5:20 am.

A large commercial fire in Scarborough triggered a three‑alarm response early Monday, fire officials said.

The blaze broke out around 1 a.m. near 150 McLevin Ave., close to East Highland Creek Trail and Greenspire Road, where crews arrived to find flames shooting from the building and thick smoke pouring into the air.

The intensity of the fire and concerns about the building’s stability forced firefighters to pull back and fight the blaze from the outside. Emergency medical crews stood by but reported no patients, according to Toronto Paramedic Services.

Fire suppression efforts remained underway through the early morning as additional units were brought in to support the response. Toronto Fire shared photos showing extensive damage to the structure and large plumes of smoke rising above the scene.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigators are expected to assess the site once conditions allow.

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