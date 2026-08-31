Toronto police have wrapped up a two‑week city-wide campaign targeting unsafe and illegal micromobility use, issuing 324 tickets and warnings and more than 1,200 bike‑lane parking fines as officers focused on behaviour that put riders, pedestrians and drivers at risk.

The enforcement blitz, which ran from Aug. 10 to 24, saw officers across the city engage directly with riders of e‑bikes, e‑scooters, e‑mopeds and other micromobility devices.

Police say the emphasis was on education, but enforcement was used whenever officers observed more serious safety concerns — including illegal sidewalk riding, wrong‑way cycling in bike lanes, e‑mopeds operating in cycle tracks, and vehicles blocking bike lanes.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is also reminding residents that e‑scooters remain banned in all public spaces in the city, including roads, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails.

Campaign key findings

324 tickets and warnings issued for micromobility‑related offences (preliminary total).

1,277 parking tickets issued to drivers blocking bike lanes.

Enforcement focused on high‑risk behaviours such as sidewalk riding and improper e‑moped use.

Officers worked alongside the City of Toronto’s Rules for Rideables education campaign ahead of the back‑to‑school season.

Police say some handwritten tickets are still being processed, meaning the final tally will likely rise.

While the two‑week initiative placed a strong emphasis on education, police say enforcement will continue as part of regular traffic operations — and will increasingly target riders who knowingly break the rules or endanger others.

Officers will continue enforcing the Highway Traffic Act, City of Toronto by‑laws, and other applicable legislation, while educating riders where appropriate.

In a statement, TPS said the campaign highlights the need for all road users — whether driving, cycling, walking or using micromobility devices — to make safe and lawful choices. The goal, police say, is reducing conflicts and preventing injuries on Toronto’s increasingly busy cycling and micromobility network.