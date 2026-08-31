Unifor turns focus to Stellantis after wrapping up deals with General Motors, Ford

TORONTO — Unifor says it will begin contract talks with U.S. automaker Stellantis on Tuesday.

The talks come after the union ratified new collective agreements in Canada with General Motors and Ford.

Unifor said Sunday its members at General Motors voted overwhelmingly in favour of ratifying new contracts with the automaker, with those in Oshawa, St. Catharines and Woodstock voting 80.5 per cent in favour, while members in Ingersoll were 96.5 per cent in support.

GM Canada president Jack Uppal says in a news release the new agreements include “meaningful improvements to wages, benefits and job security,” while making sure to “sustain good-paying jobs that have long been a cornerstone of Canada’s automotive industry.”

The three-year collective agreements increase wages for full-rate production members to $50.20 per hour and skilled trades workers to $62.71 an hour.

The union says its agreements with GM mirror the three per cent annual wage increases reached with Ford, which Unifor selected to kick off its pattern bargaining with the industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2026.

The Canadian Press