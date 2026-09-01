Bombardier to buy Mitsubishi aerospace plant near Pearson airport

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says it will buy Mitsubishi’s main Canadian aerospace factory, bringing in-house an operation that was previously outsourced.

The Montreal-based business jet maker says the purchase of MHI Canada Aerospace Inc. facilities in Mississauga, Ont., will see some 750 Mitsubishi employees join Bombardier’s roughly 18,000-person workforce.

The deal also means MHI’s 270,000 square-foot plant that handles wing assembly, fuselage and flight control installations for some Bombardier planes will now fall under that company’s umbrella.

David Murray, executive vice-president of manufacturing, says the agreement marks a key step in the company’s long-term growth strategy as demand remains on the upswing.

Bombardier did not specify a purchase amount for the factory, which sits on the outskirts of Toronto’s Pearson airport.

The announcement comes a month after CEO Éric Martel said the manufacturer was starting to eye acquisitions in aircraft services and defence, as the appetite for its business jets continues to grow and a once-towering debt load comes back to earth.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close later this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press