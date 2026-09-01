Bombardier to buy Mitsubishi aerospace plant near Pearson airport

Jet planes are assembled at Bombardier's aircraft assembly centre in Mississauga, Ont., on Friday, May 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 1, 2026 2:40 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2026 3:54 pm.

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. says it will buy Mitsubishi’s main Canadian aerospace factory, bringing in-house an operation that was previously outsourced.

The Montreal-based business jet maker says the purchase of MHI Canada Aerospace Inc. facilities in Mississauga, Ont., will see some 750 Mitsubishi employees join Bombardier’s roughly 18,000-person workforce.

The deal also means MHI’s 270,000 square-foot plant that handles wing assembly, fuselage and flight control installations for some Bombardier planes will now fall under that company’s umbrella.

David Murray, executive vice-president of manufacturing, says the agreement marks a key step in the company’s long-term growth strategy as demand remains on the upswing.

Bombardier did not specify a purchase amount for the factory, which sits on the outskirts of Toronto’s Pearson airport.

The announcement comes a month after CEO Éric Martel said the manufacturer was starting to eye acquisitions in aircraft services and defence, as the appetite for its business jets continues to grow and a once-towering debt load comes back to earth.

The deal, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close later this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1 2026.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BBD.B)

The Canadian Press

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Severe storms possible in GTA Wednesday, fueled by ongoing heat

As temperatures climb throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, the risk of thunderstorms also increases mid week in the GTA. Tuesday started off foggy and temperatures steadily rose throughout the afternoon,...

2h ago

Carney urges Trump administration to 'stop doing memes' and get serious about trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney still believes the United States and Canada can reach a "mutually beneficial" trade deal, but first President Donald Trump and his administration need to show Canadians some...

3h ago

Pentagon defends Hegseth's controversial post about Canadian cadet program

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is standing behind a controversial social media post by U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about a Canadian cadet program.

5h ago

Schumer to introduce bill targeting Trump's latest tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is set to introduce legislation to stop U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs as Democrats ramp up their affordability messaging ahead of midterm elections.

35m ago

Top Stories

Severe storms possible in GTA Wednesday, fueled by ongoing heat

As temperatures climb throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, the risk of thunderstorms also increases mid week in the GTA. Tuesday started off foggy and temperatures steadily rose throughout the afternoon,...

2h ago

Carney urges Trump administration to 'stop doing memes' and get serious about trade talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney still believes the United States and Canada can reach a "mutually beneficial" trade deal, but first President Donald Trump and his administration need to show Canadians some...

3h ago

Pentagon defends Hegseth's controversial post about Canadian cadet program

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is standing behind a controversial social media post by U.S. Department of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth about a Canadian cadet program.

5h ago

Schumer to introduce bill targeting Trump's latest tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is set to introduce legislation to stop U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariffs as Democrats ramp up their affordability messaging ahead of midterm elections.

35m ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos