Calgary home with pro-Trump flags becomes vandalism target in cross-border trade war

An American flag and Trump flags adorn a house in Calgary, Monday, Aug. 31, 2026.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press

Posted September 1, 2026 1:36 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2026 3:57 pm.

CALGARY — Some Calgarians frustrated by the renewed U.S. tariff trade war appear to be taking out their anger on one pro-Trump home by using eggs, dog feces and online suggestions of arson.

The homeowner says while his life is in Canada, he’s a strong supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump. He calls the anger fundamentally offside.

“The position of some would be to say, ‘Hey, this guy, he doesn’t agree with what we agree in, politically (even though) he goes to work, he pays his taxes … (so) let’s run them out of town,'” the homeowner said in an interview.

“That’s not a good look in my opinion, in any democratic society.”

He spoke on the condition of anonymity, noting that the police have become involved, and he and his wife fear for their safety.

Since the recent attention, he said, many people have approached him positively, while others have egged the house and thrown bagged dog excrement onto the property. Some have made comments on social media suggesting torching their home.

A spokesperson for Calgary police confirmed they had received a report of vandalism on Aug. 23, and that the homeowners were concerned about online attacks, but they say there were not sufficient grounds to support criminal charges.

The homeowners say they were born and grew up in the United States, moving to Canada for work reasons more than a decade ago.

Their home near Calgary’s downtown displays two large pro-Trump flags. A massive American flag often hangs from their balcony.

“We’re proud Americans, we support the president, and that was the idea behind the flags,” the homeowner said, stating the intention was originally to showcase their patriotism. He said it has developed into a sign of acceptance of conservatives who, he believes, have had their views suppressed and marginalized.

One of the pro-Trump flags says Trump: Make America Great Again, while the other says Trump 2028: Third Term and Beyond. The homeowner says while he supports the Trump administration’s policies — such as taxes, immigration and spending — the reference to 2028 is a joke given that presidents cannot, under the U.S. Constitution, serve a third term.

It’s not the first time his home has been in the firing line, he said. A retaining wall was defaced with graffiti during the 2024 U.S. presidential election that saw Trump defeat Democrat challenger Kamala Harris.

He said the pro-Trump flags were up long before the tariff war, which began just over a week ago, when the U.S. imposed 50 per cent tariffs on about $28 billion in Canadian exports. Canada has responded with its own tariffs, which take effect Sept. 8.

The Calgary house is not the only collateral damage. Last week, Trump signed an order changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America to hit back against sharp criticism from Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Asked why they remain in Canada even with their support for the administration, the homeowner said it’s because they have built a life in the country.

Also, he said the trade fight, as with past trade fights, is fleeting. Canada and the U.S. will eventually “kiss and make up,” he said.

“It’s just a matter of when.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2026.

Dayne Patterson, The Canadian Press

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