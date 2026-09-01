Élections Québec says it will send out voting information in French only

A person arrives to cast their ballot at a polling station in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes Copyrighted

By Erika Morris, The Canadian Press

Posted September 1, 2026 12:17 pm.

Last Updated September 1, 2026 1:23 pm.

MONTREAL — Élections Québec said Tuesday that it will only send out voter information in French, in order to comply with language laws.

In previous elections, voter information cards were printed in both English and French. Spokesperson Julie St-Arnaud-Drolet said the change to Élection Québec’s policy stems from a legal obligation.

The elections authority must follow legislation adopted in 2022 making French the sole language of communication for public institutions, she said in an email.

However, this year’s documents will include a QR code for voters to access information online in English, she said. Indigenous voters and those eligible to receive English instructions must contact Élections Québec to request English documents.

St-Arnaud-Drolet said the elections authority will multiply its efforts to reach anglophone and allophone voters throughout the campaign period.

“We will run advertisements in English-language mediaas well as on several websites and online streaming platforms, such as Spotify,” she said.

The agency said voters should receive information cards by Sept. 18, ahead of the election on Oct. 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2026.

Erika Morris, The Canadian Press

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