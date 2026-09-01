A driver was taken to the hospital early Tuesday after a single‑vehicle rollover near Humber Bay Park, Toronto police say.

The collision happened around 2:53 a.m., when Toronto Paramedic Services received reports of a vehicle that had flipped in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Park Lawn Road area. EMS says one person suffered minor injuries.

Toronto police confirm officers responded alongside Toronto Fire crews to find the vehicle overturned. No other vehicles were involved.

Police say there were temporary road closures in the area while the scene was assessed and the vehicle was removed. The roadway has since fully reopened.

The investigation into what caused the rollover is ongoing.