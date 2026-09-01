Man wanted in connection to two sexual assaults in Brampton

Peel police are searching for a man they believe allegedly sexually assaulted two people in separate incidents in Brampton on Monday.

Officers say a woman in her 20s was at a mall in the area of Dixie Road and Clark Boulevard around 12 p.m. when she was approached by an unknown man. The suspect allegedly grabbed the victim’s butt from behind. She then pushed the suspect away, left the area and contacted police.

Just two hours later, a girl under the age of 18 was waiting for a bus at a transit terminal in the area of Central Park Drive and Queen Street East when she was approached from behind by a man unknown to her.

The suspect allegedly tried to to talk to her before sitting next to her on a bench. When the victim tried to leave, “the suspect allegedly grabbed her breast and then grabbed her buttocks from behind,” said Peel police in a release.

She left the area immediately and reported the incident to police.

The suspect in both incidents is believed to be the same person, investigators say. He’s described as a Black male approximately five foot eight inches to 10 inches tall with a medium to heavy build and appeas to be between his mid-30s and 40s.

He has short black hair, described as either closely cropped or in short braids and patchy black facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.