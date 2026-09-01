What should we know about Mitch McConnell’s whereabouts?

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell hasn’t been seen by the public in some 12 weeks. His last in-person sighting was in Washington, D.C., on June 11, before posting a proof-of-life picture from a rehabilitation centre in mid-July. He’s since been discharged, but the details surrounding his whereabouts or return to the Senate remain unclear.

Host Caryn Ceolin speaks to New York Times chief Washington correspondent, Carl Hulse, to discuss what the conversation surrounding the Kentucky politician’s whereabouts has been stateside. Then, she’s joined by Wendy Parmet, a professor of law at Northeastern University to discuss what exactly – if anything – the public is owed in terms of information on a public figure’s health and personal condition.

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