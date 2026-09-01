Toronto is now under a yellow‑level severe thunderstorm warning, joining much of the GTA as forecasters track a volatile and fast‑evolving weather system expected to bring multiple rounds of dangerous storms, torrential rainfall, damaging winds, large hail and the risk of an isolated tornado throughout Wednesday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) expanded its warning area early this morning as a line of severe thunderstorms moved east across southern Ontario, prompting alerts for Toronto, Pickering–Oshawa–Southern Durham, and Vaughan–Richmond Hill–Markham. Heavy rain, low visibility and hail have already been reported in communities north and east of the city.

“Heavy rain may cause flash flooding and significant reductions to visibility. Large hail may cause significant damage and injury,” Environment Canada states in its Toronto advisory.

A fog advisory that was previously issued for Toronto ended overnight, with some GTA regions still under the yellow-level fog warning. The latest system arrives following a muggy day in Toronto that saw humidex values peak to near 40.

Morning: Fog, heavy rain and first wave of storms

A line of severe thunderstorms early Wednesday was already tracking east at 50 km/h, producing strong wind gusts, quarter‑size hail and heavy rain in communities including Markham, Pickering, Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, Newmarket and Lindsay.

The morning commute will be foggy, slow and hazardous, with visibility dropping below a kilometre in spots and 30–50 mm of rain possible in under an hour.

The Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA) warns that watersheds are already saturated after 8–55 mm of rain fell Tuesday, meaning any additional heavy downpours could quickly lead to flash flooding, rapidly rising water levels and dangerous river conditions.

Afternoon and evening: Highest risk for severe weather

Forecasters say Wednesday’s most dangerous conditions will develop from the afternoon into the evening, when a second, more powerful wave of thunderstorms sweeps across the GTA.

This round carries the highest confidence for severe impacts:

Damaging wind gusts of 110–130 km/h

Hail 3–5 cm in diameter (walnut to egg‑sized)

Isolated tornado potential

50–60 mm of rain, with locally higher amounts if storms repeatedly track over the same area

Extreme rainfall rates of 30–50 mm in one hour

Any storm capable of producing these hazards can cause tree damage, power outages, property damage, and dangerous driving conditions. Residents are urged to take shelter immediately if storms approach.

A warm, moisture‑rich air mass remains in place across southern Ontario, with a guaranteed high of 27°C and a humidex of 35. Combined with an approaching low‑pressure system from the U.S. Midwest, conditions are primed for multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms.

What happens after Wednesday

Conditions ease Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers, followed by a calmer stretch Friday through Sunday as temperatures return to seasonal norms.

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