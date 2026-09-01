Gunfire damages business in Rexdale commercial plaza; suspects flee in vehicle
Posted September 1, 2026 6:25 am.
Last Updated September 1, 2026 6:46 am.
Toronto police are investigating after officers heard gunfire early Tuesday morning near a commercial plaza in Rexdale.
Police say officers were already in the area of Humber College Boulevard and Hwy. 27 around 4:20 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots. When they searched the nearby plaza, they located damage to the front of a business consistent with gunfire.
No injuries were reported.
Investigators say the suspect or suspects fled the area in a dark‑coloured vehicle, though no descriptions have been released. The shooting remains under investigation.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact 416‑808‑2300.