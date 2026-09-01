Toronto police say roofing fraud suspects posed as fraud investigators

Suspects in an apparent roofing scam posed as roofing fraud inspectors in an attempt to dupe a homeowner into paying for unnecessary repairs, Toronto police investigators allege.

When the suspected ruse didn’t work, police say the suspects returned and damaged the person’s roof.

Investigators say sometime between August 10 and August 17 a suspect attended an address in the Mount Pleasant Road and Elm Avenue area and told the homeowner he was a “fraud investigator” for roofing scams in the neighbourhood.

“The suspect advised repairs were going to be free and said the homeowner would receive a reimbursement for being a victim of a roofing scam,” a police release explains.

Officers say the suspect returned with a second suspect “and informed the homeowner that repairs were not free, but once the homeowner paid them, then a reimbursement would be issued.”

The homeowner declined the offer.

Sometime between August 20 and August 24, investigators say the original suspect, along with three other suspects, went back to the home without the owner’s knowledge and damaged the roof and a fence on the property.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 : Male, with a large build, clean shaven, wearing a grey baseball cap with light-coloured brim, white polo t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and grey shoes

: Male, with a large build, clean shaven, wearing a grey baseball cap with light-coloured brim, white polo t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and grey shoes Suspect #2 : Male, with a medium build, clean shaven, medium length black hair, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes with white soles

: Male, with a medium build, clean shaven, medium length black hair, wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and black shoes with white soles Suspect #3 : Male, with a medium build, brown short side beard, wearing a blue baseball cap with unknown logo, blue and white plaid long-sleeved shirt, and blue shorts

: Male, with a medium build, brown short side beard, wearing a blue baseball cap with unknown logo, blue and white plaid long-sleeved shirt, and blue shorts Suspect #4: Male, with a slim build, clean shaven, wearing a grey baseball cap, sunglasses, dark blue polo t-shirt, and light blue shorts

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Toronto police offer the following tips to avoid falling victim to home improvement scams.

• Be wary of unsolicited contractors going door-to-door, especially those using pressure tactics and demanding advance payment

• Avoid impulse decisions to hire a contractor

• Select a reputable company and obtain a detailed written contract

• There is no obligation to speak to a salesperson soliciting at your door

• Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is