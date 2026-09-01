Woman stabbed, suspect arrested in Oakwood Village
Posted September 1, 2026 5:23 pm.
A woman has been taken to hospital and a suspect was arrested after a stabbing in Oakwood Village Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road just after 4 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.
A woman who had been stabbed was found on the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was arrested. No details about their age or gender have been released.