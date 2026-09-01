Woman stabbed, suspect arrested in Oakwood Village

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 1, 2026 5:23 pm.

A woman has been taken to hospital and a suspect was arrested after a stabbing in Oakwood Village Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road just after 4 p.m. for reports of a person with a knife.

A woman who had been stabbed was found on the scene and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested. No details about their age or gender have been released.

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