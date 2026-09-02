1st human cases of West Nile in 2026 confirmed in York, Peel regions

York Region Public Health as well as Peel Public Health both confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in their respective regions on Wednesday.

Mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus this season were first confirmed in Peel Region on July 27. A news release from York Region says mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found in multiple municipalities across the region this summer.

Both health agencies say West Nile, which is transmitted through a mosquito bite usually shows up in Ontario around mid-summer, but Peel Public Health says their first confirmed case is a reminder for residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, even into the fall months.

Residents are advised to take basic steps like using Health Canada approved insect repellent for adults and mosquito nets for babies under six months. When outside, light-coloured clothing as well as long sleeves and long pants will help prevent mosquito bites.

Removing any standing water in gutters, flower pots or anything that collects water is advised as stagnant water provides the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes bred in stagnant water.

Mosquitoes are most active during dusk and dawn so avoid activities during those times in shady, wooded areas where they might thrive.

Most people who get West Nile do not feel sick, but some may develop flu-like symptoms like headache, fever, tiredness, body aches and muscle weakness. Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting and skin rashes could also develop.

Older adults or those with weakened immune systems and people with certain chronic illnesses are at higher risk for serious complications and should be extra vigilant.