1st human cases of West Nile in 2026 confirmed in York, Peel regions

York Region Public Health says using insect repellent containing DEET or icaridin helps in protection against West Nile.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 2, 2026 3:53 pm.

York Region Public Health as well as Peel Public Health both confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus in their respective regions on Wednesday.

Mosquitoes positive for West Nile virus this season were first confirmed in Peel Region on July 27. A news release from York Region says mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found in multiple municipalities across the region this summer.

Both health agencies say West Nile, which is transmitted through a mosquito bite usually shows up in Ontario around mid-summer, but Peel Public Health says their first confirmed case is a reminder for residents to take precautions against mosquito bites, even into the fall months.

Related:

Residents are advised to take basic steps like using Health Canada approved insect repellent for adults and mosquito nets for babies under six months. When outside, light-coloured clothing as well as long sleeves and long pants will help prevent mosquito bites.

Removing any standing water in gutters, flower pots or anything that collects water is advised as stagnant water provides the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes bred in stagnant water.

Mosquitoes are most active during dusk and dawn so avoid activities during those times in shady, wooded areas where they might thrive.

Most people who get West Nile do not feel sick, but some may develop flu-like symptoms like headache, fever, tiredness, body aches and muscle weakness. Other symptoms like nausea, vomiting and skin rashes could also develop.

Older adults or those with weakened immune systems and people with certain chronic illnesses are at higher risk for serious complications and should be extra vigilant.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Emergency alert issued as strong, damaging storms hit Toronto and GTA

Canada's weather agency notes that conditions could become favourable for rotation within storms, increasing the tornado threat.

WEATHER ALERT

28m ago

NBA hits Clippers, Kawhi Leonard with punishments for salary-cap circumvention

The NBA has brought the hammer down on the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers were stripped of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033, owner Steve Ballmer was fined $30 million,...

53m ago

Trade war with United States looms large over Ontario byelections

TORONTO — Canada's escalating trade war with the United States looms large over three upcoming provincial byelections in Ontario.

2h ago

CNE Food Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees

The CNE is a beloved tradition, a storied celebration, and a swan song to summer. For adventurous eaters, it's also a rite of passage -- straight through the intestinal tract! Culinary curiosities...

3h ago

Top Stories

Emergency alert issued as strong, damaging storms hit Toronto and GTA

Canada's weather agency notes that conditions could become favourable for rotation within storms, increasing the tornado threat.

WEATHER ALERT

28m ago

NBA hits Clippers, Kawhi Leonard with punishments for salary-cap circumvention

The NBA has brought the hammer down on the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers were stripped of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033, owner Steve Ballmer was fined $30 million,...

53m ago

Trade war with United States looms large over Ontario byelections

TORONTO — Canada's escalating trade war with the United States looms large over three upcoming provincial byelections in Ontario.

2h ago

CNE Food Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees

The CNE is a beloved tradition, a storied celebration, and a swan song to summer. For adventurous eaters, it's also a rite of passage -- straight through the intestinal tract! Culinary curiosities...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos