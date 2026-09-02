Bank of Canada set to make 6th interest rate decision of the year

By Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 2, 2026 5:52 am.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to make its sixth interest rate decision of the year this morning.

Most economists and financial markets favour another rate hold from the central bank today.

The Bank of Canada has held its policy rate steady at 2.25 per cent since late last year as the economy copes with U.S. tariff uncertainty and higher global energy prices from the war in Iran.

Annual inflation rose to three per cent in July but the consumer price index has been volatile since the Middle East conflict sent gas prices soaring over the spring.

The economy and labour market meanwhile are showing signs of rebounding as Canada heads into a re-escalating trade war with the United States.

An ongoing strike among the Bank of Canada’s security officers is once again preventing the central bank from holding its customary lockup with journalists before releasing the rate decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

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