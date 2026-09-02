Are the B.C. Conservatives in free fall?

Things are not going well for the Conservative Party of British Columbia. Following Kerry-Lynne Findlay’s win as leader earlier this summer after the ousting of John Rustad, there have been questions as to whether or not she is too far right for British Columbians. Since then, seven Conservative MLAs have decided their answer was ‘yes,’ leaving the party to sit as independents, citing a lack of faith in Findlay’s leadership.

Host Caryn Ceolin is speaking with Mo Amir, host of This is VANCOLOUR, about what led up to these latest events, what the seven newly independent MLAs plan on doing now, and whether or not Findlay can survive the losses.

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