CNE Food Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees

The CNE is a beloved tradition, a storied celebration, and a swan song to summer.

For adventurous eaters, it’s also a rite of passage — straight through the intestinal tract!

Culinary curiosities are a cornerstone of the event, with food vendors annually dreaming up new, over-the-top concoctions to tickle and intrigue palates, and sometimes, torture sensitive tummies. Others keep it simple and stick to staples that draw huge lines.

Not all of the edible inventions are worth remembering, though. That’s reserved for the cream of the crop, the treats that stand the test of time and are now immortalized in the CNE Food Hall of Fame.

Here’s a look at the 2026 inductees (Source CNE).

24K Gold Burger: This bling burger by Bacon Nation hit the EX in 2018 and instantly led to a ravenous gold-rush.

“It was the Lamborghini of burgers, and the right time, when Instagram food culture was at its height,” the CNE writes. “Despite the $100 price tag for the super-sized burger, there were lines around the corner of willing spenders doing it for the ‘gram (a smaller Gold slider version was also made available for $24).

The Perogy Chef Perogies: A staple in the Food Building that hasn’t jumped on the wacky and weird bandwagon. On the contrary, they’ve stuck to the same recipe for the last 40 years.

“Boris Hirniak aka The Perogy Chef, passed away in 2009 but the iconic food stall, since owned by Neil Sarel for over 15 years, still pays homage to its founder by keeping the original sign and proudly displaying articles and a photo of the popular chef,” the CNE says.

In this case, keeping it simple has clearly worked. The CNE says The Perogy Chef sells over three tonnes of perogies at the event every year.

Deep Fried Chicken Feet: If the Ex has taught us anything over the years, it’s that you can deep fry virtually anything.

“Among all the crazy foods that have ever been deep fried at the CNE, chicken feet tops the list as the most unexpected,” the CNE notes. “Although commonly prepared and enjoyed in many cultures, the audacity to serve chicken feet as a carnival treat raised more than just eyebrows in 2017, it raised the bar for other vendors to think outside the box.”

Bouchard’s Poutine: There’s a lot to love about Bouchard’s Poutinerie. They’ve been in the Food Building since 2008, use Canadian-sourced ingredients, and dole out generous servings of the Canadian classic to the hungry masses.

“While the holy trinity of fries, gravy, and cheese curds are the foundation of each menu item, Bouchard’s popular variations include the Lumberjack Poutine (think breakfast of champions with bacon strips and eggs), as well as the Cheeseburger Poutine with pickles, ketchup and mustard.”

Roasted Corn: The CNE calls freshly-shucked corn a summertime favourite that’s now been deemed worthy of Hall of Fame induction. Whether you like it slathered with butter, sprinkled with Cajun seasoning, or adorned with Hot Cheetos or rainbow-coloured queso, there’s an option for everyone at more than eight outdoor vendors that offer the golden slice of summer heaven.

Open Gallery 5 items

Past CNE Food Hall of Fame inductees:

• 2024: Tiny Tom Donuts, Deep Fried Butter, Ice Cream Waffle, Pickle Pizza, Primo Spaghetti

• 2025: Rainbow Grilled Cheese, Jumbo Turkey Leg, Corn Dog, Colossal Onion, Bug D