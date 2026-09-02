Commander suggests U.S. war on ‘Martians’ as likely as an invasion of Canada

VICTORIA — A top American military commander on Wednesday suggested the United States is about as likely to invade Canada as it is to launch an attack on Mars.

Admiral Samuel Paparo, the head of U.S. Pacific Command, was asked by a reporter at a news conference in Victoria whether he would ever follow an order from President Donald Trump to invade Canada.

The admiral quickly dismissed the question.

“I find that scenario to be absolutely and utterly preposterous. I follow the orders of the commander-in-chief but that is a needlessly emotional question,” he replied to the journalist.

“Would you ask me please, also, what my attack plans are for the Martians?”

Paparo said he follows the president’s orders but Canada remains a “close” and “indispensable” ally to the U.S.

Trump has repeatedly floated the idea of annexing Canada and making it a U.S. state as he wages his ongoing trade war. But Trump also has said it’s “highly unlikely” he would ever use military force to annex Canada.

Despite the political turmoil over trade, Paparo said military-to-military relations between the two countries remain strong and “without emotion,” which is how militaries are meant to function.

“While you do see political discussions take place, for military professionals, we’re always ruthlessly focused on the mission ahead,” he said.

“This professional ethos of (an) apolitical military is really so common throughout the Indo-Pacific and throughout the world, and that’s how we deal with the ups and downs of political discourse.”

Paparo was in Victoria for the 28th annual Indo-Pacific chiefs of defence conference, which he is co-hosting with Canada’s Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Jennie Carignan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2026.

Canadian Press Staff, The Canadian Press