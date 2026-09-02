Man facing impaired operation causing death charge in fatal Scarborough crash

Two vehicle crash on Sheppard Avenue East in Scarborough. CITYNEWS/Arthur Pressick

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 2, 2026 9:23 pm.

A 39-year-old man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in a crash that killed one and injured three in Scarborough.

Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Vandorf Street around 10 p.m. on May 21 for reports of a two‑vehicle crash.

According to investigators, a 2012 silver Nissan Altima was travelling northbound on Sheppard Avenue East, just north of Vandorf Street, when it crossed the centre line and struck a 2015 white Volkswagen Jetta head‑on.

Police say the male driver of the Nissan suffered life‑threatening injuries, while his 42‑year‑old male passenger died from his injuries.

The 32‑year‑old woman driving the Jetta and her 49‑year‑old male passenger were both taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

William Howard Garrett, 39, of Pickering was arrested on Tuesday and is facing one count of operation of a conveyance causing death while impaired to any degree, dangerous operation of a conveyance causing death, and two counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 29.

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