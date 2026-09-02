Woman, 77, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in Markham

A 77-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Markham earlier this week, York Regional Police (YRP) said.

Officers responded to reports of a pedestrian collision at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, in a parking lot in the area of Markham Road and Highglen Avenue.

A 77-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police said. The driver remained at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Police believe witnesses were in the area at the time of the incident and are asking them to come forward.