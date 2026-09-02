Montreal woman says cat missing at Toronto airport after possibly escaping carrier on overseas flight

Composite image of missing cat Caramel (submitted by Abir Batikhi) and Toronto Pearson airport (Ricardo Alfonso, CityNews).

By News Staff

Posted September 2, 2026 12:30 pm.

Abir Batikhi is fearing the worst.

The Montreal woman’s cat Caramel has been missing for more than two weeks now.

It’s believed Caramel got out of her carrier – though Batikhi still doesn’t know how – while on an Aug. 17 flight from Jordan to Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The Royal Jordanian Airlines plane then continued to Montreal.

Batikhi was told her cat was last seen at Pearson’s Terminal 3, around Gate 29 or 30, which she describes as a “no-public, secure area.”

“Please help me to find Caramel before she died in airports, she will be starving to death,” Batikhi wrote on social media last week.

A spokesperson for Toronto Pearson tells CityNews the airport was notified about the missing cat by Royal Jordanian Airlines, and it mobilized its wildlife team to search for Caramel.

“Wildlife crews are conducting daily sweeps of the baggage room and airside and groundside areas and have set up humane live-capture traps,” the spokesperson said. “We have also alerted ground handling crews to be on the lookout and to report any sightings immediately.

“We understand how important it is for owners to be reunited with their pets.”

Caramel is a white and orange short-haired cat who is microchipped.

CityNews reached out to Royal Jordanian by email but did not hear back.

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