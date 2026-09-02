NBA hits Clippers, Kawhi Leonard with punishments for salary-cap circumvention

The NBA has brought the hammer down on the Los Angeles Clippers and Kawhi Leonard.

The Clippers were stripped of five first-round picks from 2029 through 2033, owner Steve Ballmer was fined $30 million, and Ballmer, Lawrence Frank and Gillian Zucker were all suspended for circumventing the salary cap via now-bankrupt company Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC. and others, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

Leonard will be forced to pay the league $700,000 for his connection to the violations.

Leonard will not be suspended or have his contract voided, clearing the way for his trade to the Toronto Raptors to go through.

“The NBA’s collectively bargained system for determining player compensation is a fundamental component of the basketball competition that the league oversees for the benefit of the teams and players and ultimately the fans,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“I am deeply disappointed by the flagrant violations of our rules and by the Clippers’ institutional and leadership failures that led to this misconduct. The severity of the penalties reflects the seriousness of the violations.”

The Raptors and Clippers put a proposed trade involving Leonard on hold in July pending the outcome of the investigation. The deal would send Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, two unprotected first-round picks, a 2027 pick swap and two second-round selections to Los Angeles.

Dennis Robertson, Leonard’s uncle and former business rep, was also banned by the NBA from all business dealings for his role in the scandal.