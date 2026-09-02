Nearly 65,000 people without power due to downed trees, power lines across Toronto

A severe thunderstorm with damaging winds and hail has hit Toronto and the GTA Wednesday afternoon.

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 2, 2026 6:27 pm.

Toronto Hydro is reporting nearly 65,000 people are without power following the storm and say they are responding to widespread outages caused by severe weather.

“Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power to affected customers,” read their alert.

“Teams are assessing storm-related damage, making emergency repairs and working to restore service safely and as quickly as possible.”

Restoration efforts may take time and will vary by location, the utility says. Some restoration times are listed around 5 a.m.

Power outages have also been reported at the Eaton Centre and on TMU’s campus.

The City of Toronto’s Emergency Operations Centre was activated earlier Wednesday morning and Mayor Olivia Chow says city crews are already out responding to some of the effects of the storm including downed wires and trees.

Toronto police say emergency services have received several reports of wires down and trees fallen in several locations across the city. EMS are urging people to be patient.

They urge drivers to slow down and use caution.

The CNE closed their grounds at 7 p.m. and buildings will be closed at 8 p.m. while concerts at the Bandshell have also been cancelled.

The TLC and Salt-N-Peppa concert at the RBC amphitheatre set to held tonight has been cancelled and rescheduled for Sept. 11.

Toronto Fire Services work the scene where a tree downed a power line, starting a fire during a storm in Toronto, on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keito Newman The Canadian Press
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