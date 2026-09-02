Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at North York business

Toronto police and firefighters at the scene of a fire on Finch Avenue East near Willowdale Avenue on Sept. 23, 2026. (Bertram Dandy/CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 2, 2026 7:54 am.

An investigation is underway following an early morning one-alarm fire at a North York business, which police believe may have been set on purpose.

Toronto police and fire crews were called to the scene on Finch Avenue East near Willowdale Avenue around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, after receiving reports of smoke coming from a business.

680 NewsRadio reports that when firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the building and located a gas can on fire in the back. Fire crews also noticed a broken window in the rear of the building.

Police said the fire has been deemed suspicious but did not provide details on a potential suspect in the investigation.

The fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported.

With files from Carl Hanstke, 680 NewsRadio

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA braces for potentially severe storms on Wednesday

Forecasters are tracking a volatile and fast‑evolving weather system expected to bring multiple rounds of dangerous storms, torrential rainfall, damaging winds, large hail and the risk of an isolated...

WEATHER ALERT

1h ago

Bank of Canada set to make 6th interest rate decision of the year

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to make its sixth interest rate decision of the year this morning.

3h ago

Canadian families still waiting for answers one week after Nepal disaster

Neeral Patel sent well-wishes to her cousin on his birthday last Wednesday, but she never heard back.

3h ago

Man wanted in connection to two sexual assaults in Brampton

Peel police are searching for a man they believe allegedly sexually assaulted two people in separate incidents in Brampton on Monday. Officers say a woman in her 20s was at a mall in the area of Dixie...

11h ago

Top Stories

GTA braces for potentially severe storms on Wednesday

Forecasters are tracking a volatile and fast‑evolving weather system expected to bring multiple rounds of dangerous storms, torrential rainfall, damaging winds, large hail and the risk of an isolated...

WEATHER ALERT

1h ago

Bank of Canada set to make 6th interest rate decision of the year

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to make its sixth interest rate decision of the year this morning.

3h ago

Canadian families still waiting for answers one week after Nepal disaster

Neeral Patel sent well-wishes to her cousin on his birthday last Wednesday, but she never heard back.

3h ago

Man wanted in connection to two sexual assaults in Brampton

Peel police are searching for a man they believe allegedly sexually assaulted two people in separate incidents in Brampton on Monday. Officers say a woman in her 20s was at a mall in the area of Dixie...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos