Police investigate ‘suspicious’ fire at North York business

An investigation is underway following an early morning one-alarm fire at a North York business, which police believe may have been set on purpose.

Toronto police and fire crews were called to the scene on Finch Avenue East near Willowdale Avenue around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, after receiving reports of smoke coming from a business.

680 NewsRadio reports that when firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the building and located a gas can on fire in the back. Fire crews also noticed a broken window in the rear of the building.

Police said the fire has been deemed suspicious but did not provide details on a potential suspect in the investigation.

The fire has since been extinguished. No injuries were reported.

With files from Carl Hanstke, 680 NewsRadio