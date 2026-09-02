Tiger Woods enters plea agreement to reckless driving charge over rollover crash in Florida

FILE - In this image from police body camera video released by the Martin County, Fla., Sheriff's Office, golfer Tiger Woods performs a field sobriety test for sheriff's deputies following a car crash in Jupiter Island, Fla., March 27, 2026. (Martin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted September 2, 2026 9:08 am.

STUART, Florida (AP) — Tiger Woods entered a plea agreement Wednesday to a reckless driving charge following a rollover crash in March near his home in Florida.

Woods appeared in a courtroom in Martin County where he agreed to a reduced charge after he was initially charged with DUI. A judge ordered that his driver’s license be suspended for five years.

Woods, 50, said little during the hearing and beforehand sat at the defense table, looking back at the courtroom gallery.

The golf legend previously pleaded not guilty to a driving under the influence charge. Woods was arrested after his SUV clipped a truck and rolled over on its side on a beachside residential road on Jupiter Island. A sheriff’s report said deputies found two pain pills in his pocket and he showed signs of impairment. He did a Breathalyzer test, which came out negative, but refused to take a urine test.

Neither Woods nor the person in the other vehicle were injured in the crash, according to officials. But his Land Rover caused $5,000 in damage to the truck, according to a police report. Woods had told a deputy that he was looking down at his phone and changing the radio station when he hit the truck.

Woods is among the most influential figures in golf, but his career has been derailed by multiple back and knee surgeries, car crashes and dependence on pain medication.

Woods has been involved in four crashes over the years. He took a leave from the golf tour after the 2009 crash and again after the latest crash and has yet to return to tournament play.

He left the United States to seek treatment at an inpatient treatment facility, according to court records.

Woods made his first public appearance since returning from treatment on June 23 when he introduced the PGA Tour’s plans to revamp its schedule for 2028. Woods remained as chairman of the tour’s Future Competition Committee after his arrest. He did not take questions during that appearance.

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