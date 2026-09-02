Toronto man, 74, charged after he allegedly tried to abduct children in Caledon: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Michael Talbot

Posted September 2, 2026 3:34 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested and charged a 74-year-old Toronto man after he allegedly tried to abduct children in Caledon.

Officers from the Caledon OPP detachment attended the Dotchson Avenue and Sparrowbrook Street area on August 29, at around 7:20 p.m. after they were called about a suspicious incident.

“The complainant reported that a lone male operating a motor vehicle approached a group of children and attempted to persuade them to get into his vehicle,” an OPP release states.

“The children refused and the male drove away from the location,” said police. The suspect was described to be elderly and operating a white Honda Civic sedan with extensive front-end damage.

An investigation was launched and a suspect from Toronto was charged with abduction of a person under 14.

“Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are appealing for parents or guardians to speak with their children regarding the possibility of similar instances.”

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