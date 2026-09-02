A man has been arrested and charged after Toronto police say he approached a stranger at a Scarborough bus stop, held a knife near the victim’s neck and yelled anti‑Chinese slurs during an incident Monday afternoon.

Toronto police were called to the Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road area on Aug. 31 for reports of a man armed with a knife.

Investigators say the victim was waiting near a bus stop when the suspect approached, produced an edged weapon, and held it close to the victim’s neck. The victim backed away, and the suspect allegedly shouted anti‑Chinese slurs before attempting to leave.

Officers located the man nearby and took him into custody.

Nickolaos Galanis, 62, of Toronto, is charged with offence motivated by hatred (assault with a weapon). He was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 1.

Police say the case is being treated as a suspected hate‑motivated offence.