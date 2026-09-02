TTC increasing service to meet back-to-school demand

TTC bus seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

By Dilshad Burman

Posted September 2, 2026 2:54 pm.

As students return to school next week, the TTC is anticipating an increase in ridership after the summer break and taking steps to boost service on streetcars, buses and LRTs, starting Sept. 6.

There will be more frequent service on Line 6 Finch West with “improved travel times” and “enhanced reliability” across the Finch West corridor, the TTC said in a press release.

Service on 30 bus and streetcar routes will be adjusted and improved to keep up with ridership demand and improve connections to secondary and post-secondary institutions.

The routes that will be revamped include:

  • 38B Highland Creek and 938 Highland Creek Express
  • 102A Markham Rd
  • 830 Henry Kelsey-Middlefield
  • 903A Kennedy Stn-Scarborough Express
  • 906 Airport-Humber College Express
  • 927A Highway 27 Express school trips between Kipling and Humber College will be restored on weekdays
  • 944 Kipling South Express service will be restored for all time periods on weekdays

In addition, three new bus routes are being added in Etobicoke:

  • The 145 Belfield bus will replace the 45B Kipling and will operate between Kipling Station and Viscount Station on the Pearson Airport Terminal Link train
  • 345 Kipling Blue Night buses will provide service between Long Branch Loop and Steeles Avenue West and Kipling Avenue
  • 373 Royal York buses will operate between Royal York Station and Steeles Avenue West and Kipling Avenue

Both 345 Kipling and 373 Royal York Blue Night buses will provide overnight service on weekdays and weekends as well as during the early mornings on Sundays, arriving every 30 minutes.

But along with service improvements, changes are coming to some routes like the 512/312 St. Clair Avenue streetcar route to support construction of a railway underpass ahead of the completion of the new St. Clair-Old Weston transit station.

Streetcar service will end at Lansdowne Avenue and replacement buses will run between Lansdowne Station and Gunns Loop. During the overnight hours, the 340 Junction bus will extend its route to Oakwood Avenue to provide service east of Lansdowne Avenue.

More service changes are coming to bus services in the east end of the city as well, including service adjustments at Pape station due to Ontario Line construction.

Click here for a full list of the changes going into effect on Sep. 6.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Tornado risk west of Toronto as strong, damaging storms target Toronto and GTA

Canada's weather agency notes that conditions could become favourable for rotation within storms, increasing the tornado threat.

WEATHER ALERT

1m ago

CNE Food Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees

The CNE is a beloved tradition, a storied celebration, and a swan song to summer. For adventurous eaters, it's also a rite of passage -- straight through the intestinal tract! Culinary curiosities...

1h ago

Toronto man, 74, charged after he allegedly tried to abduct children in Caledon: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested and charged a 74-year-old Toronto man after he allegedly tried to abduct children in Caledon. Officers from the Caledon OPP detachment attended...

3m ago

Investors calling for police to investigate Toronto area financial planner

Local investors are increasing their calls to investigate a Toronto area financial planner they allege has failed to back investment loans he personally guaranteed. CityNews last reported on Toronto...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Top Stories

Tornado risk west of Toronto as strong, damaging storms target Toronto and GTA

Canada's weather agency notes that conditions could become favourable for rotation within storms, increasing the tornado threat.

WEATHER ALERT

1m ago

CNE Food Hall of Fame announces 2026 inductees

The CNE is a beloved tradition, a storied celebration, and a swan song to summer. For adventurous eaters, it's also a rite of passage -- straight through the intestinal tract! Culinary curiosities...

1h ago

Toronto man, 74, charged after he allegedly tried to abduct children in Caledon: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have arrested and charged a 74-year-old Toronto man after he allegedly tried to abduct children in Caledon. Officers from the Caledon OPP detachment attended...

3m ago

Investors calling for police to investigate Toronto area financial planner

Local investors are increasing their calls to investigate a Toronto area financial planner they allege has failed to back investment loans he personally guaranteed. CityNews last reported on Toronto...

SPEAKERS CORNER

4h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos