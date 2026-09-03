2 injured in 3 vehicle crash at Black Creek and Eglinton

Two people were injured in a crash involving three vehicles in the area of Black Creek Drive and Eglinton Avenue on Thursday.

Police were called to the intersection shortly after 8:30 a.m. for a collision between a dump truck and two other vehicles.

A man in his 30s was taken to hospital in serious, non-life-threatening condition. A second patient is also being taken to hospital but their condition is unknown at this time.

All the drivers remained on scene.

Traffic delays are expected in the area and drivers are asked to take alternate routes.