Air Canada introduces three new European routes beginning next summer

Air Canada planes sit on the tarmac at Pearson International Airport Toronto on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Meredith Bond

Posted September 3, 2026 11:11 am.

Air Canada will be flying to three new destinations non-stop next summer as well as adding new flights to popular destinations.

In a press release, the airline said starting Summer 2027, they will be flying to Oslo, Norway; Shannon, Ireland; and Nice, France and previously announced Guatemala City route that will launch in December will become year-round.

Air Canada will fly to and from Oslo four days a week starting on June 2, 2027, until Oct. 10, 2027, the only North American flight direct to Norway. Flights to Shannon, the only non-stop flight from Canada, will be three days a week from June 10, 2027, to Oct. 2, 2027.

Toronto to Nice will run on Wednesdays and Saturdays from June 16, 2027, to Oct. 23, 2027.

The airline will also be bringing back their day route to London-Heathrow leaving at 8:30 a.m. and arriving in London at 9 p.m. and expanding it’s new Toronto to Guatemala City flights launching in December to operate all year-round.

Their route from Toronto to Shanghai will also be increasing to daily frequency.

“The airline’s new service to Oslo, Shannon and Nice, along with enhanced connectivity to other key international destinations, strengthen vital links to global markets,” said Deborah Flint, President and CEO of Toronto Pearson.

“Our expansion plays an important role in connecting our customers, our country and the Americas to the world,” added Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo.

Galardo added they will be announcing more network expansions as they are set to receive their first Toronto-based Boeing 787-10 aircraft later this year.

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