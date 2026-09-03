Alleged romance scam defrauded victims of more than $1M over five-year period in Durham Region

A Durham Region man is facing multiple charges after a complex fraud investigation that spanned five years and cost victims more than $1 million.

Investigators say the alleged scam began in 2020 and continued up until November 2025. Police say 41-year-old Salavatore Malandrino is accused of using “deception, manipulation, and false representations” to gain the trust of at least five victims before obtaining significant amounts of money from them.

“What makes this case particularly unique is that the relationships at the centre of this investigation did not begin online,” explained Det. Sgt. Brad Chapman. “The accused met victims through everyday interactions, including through dog-training business ‘Friendly K9’ and at a local gym. These relationships were cultivated over time, through repeated personal contact, allowing trust and credibility to develop in a way that appeared authentic.”

Police say Malandrino presented himself as a successful entrepreneur, business owner, romantic partner, and trusted confidant, gaining the trust, confidence and goodwill of the women involved. He is accused of making false representation about his finances, his business opportunities, his health, his personal circumstances and his future plans, while promising future success for payment, financial security or a long-term future together.

“This case highlights the reality that victims of romance fraud are not chosen because they’re careless or financially irresponsible. They are targeted because they are compassionate, trusting, and willing to help someone they believe is being honest with them,” said Chapman. “These crimes exploit human connection, they exploit trust, empathy and emotion.”

Police add that based on the evidence gathered to date, investigators believe there are additional victims.

Malandrino has been charged with five counts of fraud over $5,000, laundering the proceeds of crime, possession of proceeds obtained by crime, two counts of failing to comply with a release order, and uttering forged documents.