Bank of Canada to unveil new $20 bill featuring King Charles

King Charles, left, and Queen Camilla walk on the tarmac of the Ottawa International Airport in Ottawa on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press staff

Posted September 3, 2026 4:00 am.

Last Updated September 3, 2026 5:13 am.

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada is set to unveil a new bill today featuring an image of King Charles.

This is the first Canadian paper currency to feature Charles, whose image replaces that of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The bank was directed by former prime minister Justin Trudeau’s government to feature the King in its next redesign process.

The reigning monarch has been featured on Canadian bills since 1935.

The Royal Canadian Mint has produced coins featuring King Charles since 2023.

The King ascended to the throne in September 2022 after the death of his 96-year-old mother, who reigned for 70 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

The Canadian Press staff

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

DVP expected to reopen Thursday morning after extended closure due to flooding

Flooding resulted in an extended closure of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), with other streets in Toronto greatly impacted by Wednesday's intense storm, including a stretch of the Gardiner Expressway and...

updated

49m ago

Thousands of Toronto Hydro customers still without power after reports of downed trees and power lines

Toronto Hydro is reporting thousands of people are still without power caused by severe storms Wednesday evening. Toronto Hydro reported early Thursday that roughly 8,300 homes and businesses were still...

1h ago

New poll finds Toronto viewed as one of Canada's least safe cities

Toronto is facing the largest safety‑reputation penalty of any major Canadian city, according to a new national public‑perception study that suggests the country’s biggest urban centre is viewed...

28m ago

Man facing impaired operation causing death charge in fatal Scarborough crash

A 39-year-old man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in a crash that killed one and injured three in Scarborough. Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East...

7h ago

Top Stories

DVP expected to reopen Thursday morning after extended closure due to flooding

Flooding resulted in an extended closure of the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), with other streets in Toronto greatly impacted by Wednesday's intense storm, including a stretch of the Gardiner Expressway and...

updated

49m ago

Thousands of Toronto Hydro customers still without power after reports of downed trees and power lines

Toronto Hydro is reporting thousands of people are still without power caused by severe storms Wednesday evening. Toronto Hydro reported early Thursday that roughly 8,300 homes and businesses were still...

1h ago

New poll finds Toronto viewed as one of Canada's least safe cities

Toronto is facing the largest safety‑reputation penalty of any major Canadian city, according to a new national public‑perception study that suggests the country’s biggest urban centre is viewed...

28m ago

Man facing impaired operation causing death charge in fatal Scarborough crash

A 39-year-old man is facing charges, including impaired operation causing death, in a crash that killed one and injured three in Scarborough. Officers were called to the area of Sheppard Avenue East...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Heavy rain soaks Toronto streets

Heavy rain soaked the streets of Toronto to start of the work week, prompting commuters to take out their umbrellas for the morning commute.

August 31, 2026 8:40 am EST EST

0:53
Showers possible Sunday as summer-like weather sticks around

Rain showers starting late morning and continuing into the afternoon on Sunday, ushering in an unsettled week of humid weather.

August 29, 2026 7:19 pm EST EST

2:26
Families of those missing in Nepal flash flooding hoping for answers from Canadian Government

Canadian families wait for answers on loved ones missing following flash flooding in Nepal, Alessandra Carneiro, reports.

August 28, 2026 8:28 pm EST EST

2:36
Caribbean Carnival weekend forecast

Ahead of Toronto's annual Caribbean Carnival, here's what festival goers can expected as they head out into the streets for a weekend of celebrations.

July 31, 2026 9:04 am EST EST

2:26
'No relief in sight': Toronto swelters under multi-day heatwave

As a multi-day heatwave rises temperatures once again in Toronto, climate experts explain how hot it's expected to get and ways to stay cool.

July 13, 2026 12:59 pm EST EST

More Videos