Canada’s Auger-Aliassime eliminated in second round of US Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns the ball to Rinky Hijikata, of Australia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships on Monday, Aug. 31, 2026, in New York. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

By The Canadian Press

Posted September 3, 2026 3:16 pm.

Félix Auger-Aliassime’s run at the 2026 US Open was unexpectedly short.

Auger-Aliassime, the third seed in the men’s draw, was soundly defeated 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 by Russia’s Karen Khachanov in second-round action Thursday at the hardcourt Grand Slam.

The 26-year-old Canadian struggled with his serve throughout the match. He was accurate on just 58 per cent of first serves and faced 20 break points, surrendering seven.

Auger-Aliassime also had eight double faults and had 47 unforced errors to Khachanov’s 30. Both players had 12 aces.

Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of last year’s US Open before losing to runner-up Jannik Sinner. His early exit this year puts his career-high world ranking of No. 4 in jeopardy.

In first-round women’s doubles action, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Janice Tjen of Indonesia cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Slovenia’s Nika Radisic and Isabelle Haverlag of the Netherlands. Second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Luisa Stefani of Brazil faced Russia’s Irina Khromacheva and Anastasia Detiuc of Czechia in a later match.

Fernandez was set to return to singles action Friday with a third-round match against third-seed Jessica Pegula of the United States. In Friday’s third-round men’s action, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was set to take on eight-seeded American Ben Shelton.

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