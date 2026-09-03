Carney chooses senior bureaucrat Scott Jones to head cyberspy agency

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney has named senior bureaucrat Scott Jones as the next head of the Communications Security Establishment, Canada’s cyberspy agency.

Jones, most recently the president of Shared Services Canada, is set to replace the retiring Caroline Xavier at the CSE.

The CSE uses cutting-edge technology to gather foreign intelligence in the online world and protect Canada from cyberthreats.

Jones led the CSE’s Canadian Centre for Cyber Security from 2018 to 2021.

From 2008 to 2018, he held a variety of positions at the cyberspy agency.

In a media statement, Carney thanked Xavier for her dedication and service to Canadians.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2026.

The Canadian Press